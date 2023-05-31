Halifax-area fire still out of control, but has not grown

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief David Meldrum and David Steeves, technician of Forest Resources, Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, speak about the ongoing fires.

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Residents in the Halifax area woke up to yet another sunny and dry day as efforts to battle an out-of-control wildfire that has already destroyed dozens of homes and businesses in the suburbs outside the city continue.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said Wednesday morning that the fire has not grown in size, but is still out of control.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden says unfortunately there is no rain in the forecast until Friday. Southwest winds will be light in the morning and then gusting up to 40 km/h later this afternoon.

Officials will provide a detailed update on firefighting efforts in the area — which covers roughly 788 hectares in the suburbs of Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwock — at 9 a.m. AT. CBC Nova Scotia will livestream the briefing.

Crews remained on scene throughout the night extinguishing hot spots.

Stay out of the woods

During a briefing with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Premier Tim Houston said there is now a provincewide ban on all travel and activity within Nova Scotia's forests, including hiking, fishing, camping and off-road vehicle use.

Rushton pleaded with Nova Scotians to abide by the order, noting there were seven reports of illegal burns on Tuesday after the burn ban was implemented.

"We don't take this lightly … but we cannot afford to have any more fires," Rushton told the CBC's Information Morning.

Officials said on Tuesday that 151 structures have been destroyed in the suburban communities about 25 kilometres from Halifax, home to many who work in the city.

A map shows the fire evacuation area and the local state of emergency area, as 2:30 pm AT on May 30, 2023. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Terri and Lutz Kottwitz not only lost their home, but also their business.

The couple run ForestKids Early Learning in Yankeetown, which was decimated by the fast-moving fire that started Sunday afternoon in the Westwood Hills subdivision.

"That's my life. They're my family," said a tearful Terri Kottwitz of the children and families that attended the daycare.

Lutz Kottwitz added: "It's Terri's purpose in life. It's everything."

Terri Kottwitz said they do plan to rebuild.

Wooded areas of municipal parks will be closed as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Parks such as Shubie Park, Point Pleasant Park and Admiral Cove Park will be fully closed, as they are heavily wooded. Non-wooded areas of parks, like playgrounds and sport fields will remain open for use.

Visuals of homes destroyed by wildfire in Upper Tantallon, N.S. Duration 0:25 Officials say the fire, which is burning out of control as of Monday morning, is expected to grow.

The restrictions are in place until June 25 "or until conditions allow them to be lifted."

Mayor Mike Savage said officials are considering reducing the evacuation area boundary so some people who were forced to flee their homes because of the fire might be able to go back sooner.

Savage said a decision will be made Wednesday morning, but that everything hinges on the movement of the wildfire. He said no reductions in evacuated areas would be considered if the risk of fire spreading rises.

"This is dangerous, and it is unpredictable, and fire safety is the No. 1 concern we have," Savage told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Savage said anyone who wants to help people displaced by the fire can donate to United Way Halifax, which has set up a wildfire recovery appeal.

Information Morning - NS 6:26 Strategies to guard against smoke inhalation The Lung association gives us some strategies to guard against smoke inhalation. Michelle Donaldson is director of communications with the Lung Association of Nova Scotia and PEI.

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief David Meldrum said Tuesday that most of the damaged or destroyed structures are single-family homes. He asked for patience from some 16,400 residents who are anxiously awaiting information about their properties.

New fire on Hammonds Plains Road

Late Tuesday afternoon, a new fire was reported on Hammonds Plains Road near the Farmers Dairy building.

While it's close to the perimeter of the original wildfire in the area, it's considered a new fire.

The area around Hammonds Plains Road from Farmers Dairy Lane to Giles Drive has been shut down and evacuations are underway.

Have a question or something to say? Email: ask@cbc.ca or join us live in the comments now.

Heavy smoke was blanketing the area this morning and smoke could be seen and smelled across the region.

The RCMP were warning commuters to drive carefully near Exit 5 of Highway 103 due to heavy smoke.

Meldrum said Emergency Health Services has seen an increase in respiratory distress calls due to poor air quality, some as far away as Dunbrack Street in Halifax, about 20 kilometres from Upper Tantallon.

Why is the wildfire near Halifax hard to contain? Duration 1:20 Forest resources technician David Steeves explains the firefighting strategy behind the collective efforts to contain the wildfire in the Upper Tantallon area.

Nova Scotia is offering a one-time payment of $500 per eligible household for those affected by the evacuation order. Residents can apply for that payment through the Canadian Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported and no one has been reported missing.

Officials are investigating what started the initial fire in the Westwood Hills subdivision off Hammonds Plains Road, but officials with the Natural Resources department have said it was likely human activity.

Evacuation areas

The municipality said the evacuation zone could change, and if people need to leave, they should bring their pets, important documents and medication with them, as well as supplies for 72 hours.

People who live in the areas affected by the local state of emergency should have a bag packed and ready to go because they might need to leave on short notice.

Areas affected by evacuations so far include:

Westwood Hills subdivision.

White Hills subdivision.

Highland Park subdivision.

Haliburton Hills.

Pockwock Road.

Glen Arbour.

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive.

Maplewood.

Voyageur Way.

St George Boulevard, including all side streets.

McCabe Lake area.

Indigo Shores.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said in a news release Monday afternoon that all residents who have been required to leave must register with 311 (toll-free at 1-800-835-6428, 1.866.236.0020 for hearing impaired only line teletypewriter users).

Terri (left) and Lutz Kottwitz said they plan to rebuild the ForestKids Early Learning daycare. (CBC)

School closures

The following schools are closed Wednesday:

Bay View High School.

Tantallon Junior Elementary.

Tantallon Senior Elementary.

Five Bridges Junior High.

St. Margaret's Bay Elementary.

Kingswood Elementary.

Hammonds Plains Consolidated.

Madeline Symonds Middle School.

Charles P. Allen High School.

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary.

Millwood Elementary.

Millwood High School.

Sackville Heights Elementary.

Sackville Heights Junior High.

Basinview Drive Community School.

Bedford South School.

Residents who fled Halifax-area wildfire describe roadsides in flames, homes burning

Shelburne County forest fire still out of control, local state of emergency declared

Comfort centres

The Halifax Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency Sunday night in order to access additional support.

Comfort centres have been opened at:

Black Point and Area Community Centre, 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd., opens at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until further notice.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd., opens at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until further notice.

Canada Games Centre, 26 Thomas Raddall Dr., open 24 hours.

John W. Lindsay YMCA, 5640 Sackville St., Monday to Friday 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community YMCA, 2269 Gottingen St., Halifax, Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A mobile primary health clinic will be available at the Canada Games comfort centre on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will be able to provide care for non-urgent health issues, like prescription refills, minor respiratory symptoms, sore throat, headache, muscle pain and mental health and addiction support.

MORE TOP STORIES