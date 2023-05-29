Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, but has not grown

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief David Meldrum and David Steeves, technician of Forest Resources, Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, provide an update on the fires.

Officials say a wildfire burning outside Halifax is still out of control, but has not grown in size.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said Tuesday morning that crews are continuing to try and contain the fire as homes and structures sit empty in Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwock following mandatory evacuation orders earlier this week.

Rushton said residents across the region have likely noticed smoke in the air this morning.

The RCMP are warning commuters to drive carefully near Exit 5 of Highway 103 due to heavy smoke.

An emergency alert issued at 9:28 p.m. AT on Monday said all burning in Nova Scotia — including campfires — is banned until at least June 25 "or until conditions improve."

On Monday night, the Halifax Regional Municipality estimated 200 homes or structures have been damaged so far in the suburban communities about 25 kilometres from Halifax, home to many who work in the city.

"A full assessment of the damage cannot yet be confirmed. The estimated numbers are based on initial visual inspections by first responders," the municipality said in a news release, adding more information would be provided to affected residents once "detailed mapping" is complete.

The municipality said it's also coming up with a support plan, but that the process could take "several days, or maybe longer, as the fires remain active."

It said representatives of the Insurance Bureau of Canada would be available to speak with residents at the Canada Games Centre, which is currently serving as a comfort centre for displaced residents.

During a news briefing on Monday afternoon, Premier Tim Houston said financial support of up to $500 would be available to households in evacuated areas.

"We're going to work with the Red Cross to make that funding available to you as soon as possible," Houston said.

More details on eligibility and how residents can register will be available on Tuesday.

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) reported just after 3 p.m. on Monday that the fire was still estimated to cover 788 hectares.

More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze, including 170 from the Halifax Regional Municipality, 32 from DNRR, and seven from the Department of National Defence.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said 16,400 people have been affected by evacuations.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum said in an update Monday morning no injuries have been reported and no one has been reported missing.

He said some of the buildings that have been damaged or lost are in the Westwood Hills subdivision, near Hammonds Plains Road, Yankeetown Road and northward to Pockwock Road. Meldrum said on some streets, one home could have escaped unscathed while another close by could be destroyed.

The fire was first reported on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the Westwood Hills subdivision off Hammonds Plains Road. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Scott Tingley, the DNRR's manager of forest protection, said human activity likely played a part.

"It's safe to say they have all been human caused, we haven't had reports of lightning in the area, so it's human activity that's causing them," Tingley said.

Meldrum said the firefighting effort will be prolonged.

"It's going to take some time. These fires don't simply extinguish today and you're done," Meldrum said.

"There's significant work that's required to come in and dig any hidden fires out, make sure there's no smouldering fire that's going to reignite."

Evacuation areas

The municipality said because there is a wind direction shift Monday night, the evacuation zone could change. If people need to leave, they should bring their pets, important documents and medication with them, as well as supplies for 72 hours.

People who live in the areas affected by the local state of emergency should have a bag packed and ready to go because they might need to leave on short notice.

Areas affected by evacuations so far include:

Westwood subdivision.

White Hills subdivision.

Highland Park subdivision.

Haliburton Hills.

Pockwock Road.

Glen Arbour.

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive.

Maplewood.

Voyageur Way.

St George Boulevard, including all side streets.

McCabe Lake area.

Indigo Shores.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said in a news release Monday afternoon that all residents who have been required to leave must register with 311 (toll-free at 1-800-835-6428, 1.866.236.0020 for hearing impaired only line teletypewriter users).

School closures Tuesday

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday:

Bay View High School.

Tantallon Junior Elementary.

Tantallon Senior Elementary.

Five Bridges Junior High.

St. Margaret's Bay Elementary.

Kingswood Elementary.

Hammonds Plains Consolidated.

Madeline Symonds Middle School.

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary.

Millwood Elementary.

Millwood High School.

Sackville Heights Elementary.

Sackville Heights Junior High.

École du Grand-Portage.

Comfort centres

The Halifax Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency Sunday night in order to access additional support.

Comfort centres have been opened at:

Black Point and Area Community Centre, 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd., opens at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until further notice.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd., opens at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until further notice.

Canada Games Centre, 26 Thomas Raddall Dr., open 24 hours.

