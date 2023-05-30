Hot, dry weather on tap for Halifax area as wildfire continues to burn out of control

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Hot and dry weather will be top of mind today for crews battling a wildfire in the Tantallon area that has been burning out of control for more than three days.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says temperatures are expected to reach 30 C in Halifax.

"This would be a hot summer beach kind of day, but for firefighters, this is going to be a nightmare," said Simpkin.

"The fire danger is high today with conditions perfect for spreading wildfires."

Officials are set to give an update on the fires burning in the suburbs of Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwock at 9 a.m. AT.

According to the province's dashboard on wildfires, the blaze is now 837 hectares — an increase of 49 hectares since Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, an emergency alert stated the evacuation order was rescinded for residents of Indigo Shores.

People were allowed to start returning to the neighbourhood at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but only through Margeson Drive with an ID showing an address for the area.

Residents of Indigo Shores are still on an evacuation notice, which means they would have 30 minutes to go if they need to leave again.

On Wednesday, the province increased the fine for breaking the provincewide burn ban to $25,000. The increased fine does not apply to the ban on entering the woods, including hiking, fishing, camping and off-road vehicle use. The fine for violating that ban is $237.50.

"We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop," Minister of Natural Resources Tory Rushton said in a news release.

During a news briefing with reporters on Wednesday, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage reiterated the importance of the provincewide burn ban. He said he was aware of eight calls for open burning on Tuesday.

"Illegal outdoor burning puts lives, properties and the environment at risk. And it really ties up critical fire department resources. You're endangering yourselves, your families, your neighbours if you do that and you're adding unnecessary undue stress to firefighters who have a lot on their hands at the moment," Savage said.

"Think about other people, don't be selfish. Don't be stupid. Think about how it would feel to be personally responsible for the situation that we're seeing unfold right now."

The restrictions are in place until June 25, or until conditions change.

Halifax's executive director of community safety Bill Moore said the municipality has started contacting people who have registered with 311 to advise them on the status of their homes.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said a smaller fire that broke out near the Farmers Dairy on late Tuesday afternoon in Hammonds Plains was four hectares in size on Wednesday evening and 80 per cent contained.

Wooded areas of municipal parks were closed on 8 a.m. Wednesday. Parks such as Shubie Park, Point Pleasant Park and Admiral Cove Park are also fully closed, as they are heavily wooded. Non-wooded areas of parks, like playgrounds and sport fields are still open.

Anyone who wants to help people displaced by the fire can donate to United Way Halifax, which has set up a wildfire recovery appeal, he said.

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief David Meldrum said Tuesday that about 200 homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed. He asked for patience from some 16,400 residents who are anxiously awaiting information about their properties.

Meldrum said Emergency Health Services has seen an increase in respiratory distress calls due to poor air quality, some as far away as Dunbrack Street in Halifax, about 20 kilometres from Upper Tantallon.

Nova Scotia is offering a one-time payment of $500 per eligible household for those affected by the evacuation order. Residents can apply for that payment through the Canadian Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported and no one has been reported missing.

Officials are investigating what started the initial fire in the Westwood Hills subdivision off Hammonds Plains Road, but officials with the Natural Resources department have said it was likely human activity.

Nova Scotia RCMP have said officers are patrolling the affected neighbourhoods 24 hours a day to keep people who should not be there out.

Police are also asking people to be vigilant in spotting potential scams related to the evacuations. One incident has already been reported of someone receiving a call ordering them to evacuate their home, even though an evacuation order for their area did not exist.

Evacuation areas

The municipality said the evacuation zone could change, and if people need to leave, they should bring their pets, important documents and medication with them, as well as supplies for 72 hours.

People who live in the areas affected by the local state of emergency should have a bag packed and ready to go because they might need to leave on short notice.

Areas affected by evacuations so far include:

Westwood Hills subdivision.

White Hills subdivision.

Highland Park subdivision.

Haliburton Hills.

Pockwock Road.

Glen Arbour.

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive.

Maplewood.

Voyageur Way.

St George Boulevard, including all side streets.

McCabe Lake area.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said in a news release Monday afternoon that all residents who have been required to leave must register with 311 (toll-free at 1-800-835-6428, 1-866-236-0020 for hearing impaired only line teletypewriter users).

School closures

The following schools are closed Thursday:

Hammonds Plains Consolidated.

Madeline Symonds Middle School.

Bay View High School.

Tantallon Junior Elementary.

Tantallon Senior Elementary.

Five Bridges Junior High.

St. Margaret's Bay Elementary.

Kingswood Elementary.

Charles P. Allen High School.

Basinview Drive Community School.

Bedford South School.

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary.

Millwood Elementary.

Millwood High School.

Sackville Heights Elementary.

Sackville Heights Junior High.

École du Grand-Portage.

Comfort centres

The Halifax Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency Sunday night in order to access additional support.

Comfort centres have been opened at:

Black Point and Area Community Centre, 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd., will remain open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd., will remain open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Canada Games Centre, 26 Thomas Raddall Dr., open 24 hours.

John W. Lindsay YMCA, 5640 Sackville St., Monday to Friday 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community YMCA, 2269 Gottingen St., Halifax, Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A mobile primary health clinic will be available at the Canada Games comfort centre on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will be able to provide care for non-urgent health issues, like prescription refills, minor respiratory symptoms, sore throat, headache, muscle pain and mental health and addiction support.

