Thousands of homes under evacuation order as Halifax-area wildfire burns out of control

A wildfire that has consumed several homes is still burning out of control northwest of Halifax on Monday morning, with thousands of homes under a mandatory evacuations order.

The Halifax Regional Municipality issued an updated map of the evacuated area at 4:30 a.m. Monday, covering areas of Hammonds Plains, N.S., Upper Tantallon and Pockwock. The suburban communities are about 25 kilometres from Halifax and home to many commuters who work in the city.

A map issued at 4:30 a.m. shows the areas outside Halifax that have been evacuated due to wildfires. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

An emergency alert issued at about 10:19 p.m. informed residents of the Maplewood subdivision and those living along Voyageur Way and St. George Boulevard and all side streets as well as those in the McCabe Lake area and Indigo Shores subdivision of a fire evacuation order.

Those orders are in addition to previous orders issued Sunday for the neighbourhoods of:

Westwood Hills

Haliburton Hills

Glen Arbour

Pockwock Road

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive

Yankeetown

White Hills

Scott Tingley, a provincial spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said Monday morning the last unofficial report was that the fire was about 100 hectares, but he expects that could now be larger.

"None of that fire line is controlled and we did have a wind shift last night so it it's going to be another tough day," he told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia.

Tingley did not have information about how many homes have been evacuated or destroyed.

The rubble of a building is all that remains after a wildfire swept through the Westwood Hills area outside Halifax on Sunday. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Two helicopters are heading back to the scene Monday morning, as well as DNR firefighting crews and a water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The command team will be overhead and in helicopters here this morning early to get a look and start planning for what they think the day is going to bring."

The Halifax Regional Municipality will provide an update to reporters at 9 a.m. AT. CBC will carry the update live on our website.

No injuries reported

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum said in an update Sunday night there have been no injuries reported, and that people should expect to be away from their homes potentially for "an extended period of time."

The Halifax Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency Sunday night in order to access additional supports.

Comfort centres have been opened at:

Black Point and Area Community Centre, 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd.

Canada Games Centre, 26 Thomas Raddall Dr.

Power is out in much of the evacuated areas due to fire, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage map. As of 7 a.m. AT on Monday, more than 3,000 homes and businesses had lost their power due to fire in the areas of Upper Tantallon, Stillwater Lake and Yankeetown. A further 1,372 customers in the areas of Upper Hammonds Plains and Glen Arbour had lost their power because the outage was requested by authorities, according to the utility. (Nova Scotia Power)

