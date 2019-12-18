Faulty furnace caused fire that destroyed Tangiers fish plant

A faulty furnace is being blamed for a fire that destroyed a fish plant in Tangier, N.S., last month.

Fire broke out at Abriel Fisheries late on the morning of Dec. 18. Fire crews battled the flames for several hours, but the building was a total loss.

An investigation by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency determined the fire started in the furnace room and spread to the rest of the building. There were no injuries or fatalities.

