Why Tangerine Dream vape pens are perfectly legal in Nova Scotia

Cannabis consumers can buy a vape pen called Tangerine Dream in Nova Scotia as of today, but that's because it's a product with flavour, not a flavoured product — which would fall foul of the law.

CBC News spoke to a customer outside of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation Monday morning. He opened a Tangerine Dream vape pen and inhaled.

"Tastes like oranges. It's pretty good," he said, giving his name as George.

That might seem to break the provincial ban on flavoured cannabis vape products, which took effect ahead of a similar ban on flavoured tobacco vapes that will start on April 1.

But Beverley Ware, spokesperson for the NSLC, said that's not the case.

"We do not carry vape products that have artificial or synthetic flavouring," she said. "Cannabis does naturally have flavours through its various terpines and they would change their smell, depending on the amounts of each strain and the other terpines it's mixed with."

'Nothing is added'

Those natural flavours include mango and grapefruit, she said, and that's what gives the fruity flavour. She noted that dried cannabis flowers are sold under names such as Lemon Dory, which use the same process to give the bud a distinct taste.

"Nothing is added. This is a plant and these are naturally occurring flavours," Ware said.

The provincial government is banning flavoured vapes to try and curb a rise in young people using the products.

"Given the increasing amount of vape-related illness in Canada and the U.S., and the negative effects cannabis can have on youth, we need to do everything we can to make sure these products do not appeal to younger Nova Scotians," Finance Minister Karen Casey said earlier this month.

The rule applies to any cannabis product that has "a scent or flavour other than cannabis noticeable before or during use." It prohibits synthetic flavouring and packaging or labelling "mentioning a flavour other than cannabis."

The vape pens went on sale today as part of the second phase of cannabis legalization, which legalizes the sale of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals. In Nova Scotia, they can only be sold at the NSLC.

While the first phase of legalization drew long lineups to the NSLC outlets selling cannabis last year, adding edibles did not lead to lineups or larger-than-usual crowds on Monday.

