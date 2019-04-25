A brass lipstick tube creates a Cape Sable Island mystery

A decades-old lipstick tube in great condition has been found on Cape Sable Island, N.S.

Hilary Spidle, who works at a fish plant in the area, decided to take a stroll along the beach to look for beach glass. She came across a golden tube glinting in the rocks.

"I thought it was a bullet shell at first and I almost didn't pick it up," she said.

The flowers and leaves engraved over the whole tube caught her attention.

She saw the name, Tangee, on the top. The shade of the product was natural, the lightest red in the company's collection.

Spidle still had no idea what it was. She had to search it on the internet and found an old advertisement from the 1940s with the same lipstick tube.

Tangee is an American cosmetics company started in 1920. The brand spread in the 1940s.

Spidle, 32, tried to open the tube once she got home. She and her fiancé tried soaking the lipstick in hot water. They tried vise grips.

But they were unsuccessful because of all the dirt stuck inside from being in the ocean and between rocks for so long.

The lipstick container survived because it is made of brass.

"We have a few more ideas on what we're going to try and, keep our fingers crossed, that maybe we'll be able to get it open and see what's inside," said Spidle.

She was very excited to share her new discovery.

She shared a video and two photos on a Facebook group called We Love Nova Scotia and was amazed by people's reactions. "I thought people would find [it] interesting."

Spidle still hopes to solve the mystery of the lipstick on the beach and how it found its way to Nova Scotia shores.

