New Democrat MLA Tammy Martin resigns from Cape Breton Centre seat

Nova Scotia's NDP caucus continues to shrink. A third New Democrat MLA has quit, leaving the party with just four seats at Province House.

Cape Breton Centre representative Tammy Martin announced Monday she is leaving provincial politics, citing health reasons. She did not make herself available to answer questions about her decision, leaving it to caucus to make the announcement by news release.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I announce that I will be resigning as MLA effective February 6, 2020," she said in the statement.

"Since the summer, I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have not subsided. After discussions with my family, I have made the very difficult decision to step down in order to prioritize my health."

In the 2017 provincial election, the Nova Scotia NDP elected seven MLAs to the House of Assembly.

Party stalwart Dave Wilson resigned in November 2018 to take on a new job as director of provincial 911 services at the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office. Lenore Zann left the party in June 2019 to run as a Liberal in the federal election. She was elected as federal MP for Cumberland-Colchester.

Martin, a former union staffer, was first elected in 2017. She ran in a byelection in 2015 and lost to Liberal David Wilton. She beat him in their 2017 rematch, taking almost 44 per cent of the vote.

With Martin's impending departure, the party has not had this small a caucus in more than two decades. In 1998, the party was represented in the House by former leader Robert Chisholm, Eileen O'Connell, John Holm and Helen MacDonald.

Between 1993 and 1997 the party held fewer seats, dropping to just two between October 1995 and November 1996 when Alexa McDonough resigned to seek the leadership of the federal NDP.

MORE TOP STORIES