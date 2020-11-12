Skip to Main Content
Tallahassee and Sir John A. Macdonald schools ditch controversial names

Two Halifax schools are ditching names tied to the time of Confederation in favour of more neutral names.

Name changes will take effect in the fall, says Halifax Regional Centre for Education

How a Confederate ship is once again navigating difficult waters a century and a half later in Halifax

The true origin story of Confederate ship Tallahassee and the festival in Eastern Passage that bears its name, as told by the great-great-great grandson of the man who saved it from being sunk just outside Halifax harbour.   4:56

Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage is being renamed Horizon Elementary School.

Sir John A. Macdonald High School in Upper Tantallon is being renamed Bay View High School.

Both schools had their school advisory councils, students and staff weigh in on the old names and possibilities for new ones. Sir John A. Macdonald is named after Canada's first prime minister, who has seen his reputation change in recent years.

Tallahassee is named after a Confederate ship that famously escaped from Halifax Harbour, with the help of a local pilot, during the U.S. Civil War to rejoin its efforts to defend the South — including slavery. 

Both schools will adopt their new names when school starts in the fall of 2021. 

now