Tallahassee and Sir John A. Macdonald schools ditch controversial names

Two Halifax schools are ditching names tied to the time of Confederation in favour of more neutral names.

Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage is being renamed Horizon Elementary School.

Sir John A. Macdonald High School in Upper Tantallon is being renamed Bay View High School.

Both schools had their school advisory councils, students and staff weigh in on the old names and possibilities for new ones. Sir John A. Macdonald is named after Canada's first prime minister, who has seen his reputation change in recent years.

Tallahassee is named after a Confederate ship that famously escaped from Halifax Harbour, with the help of a local pilot, during the U.S. Civil War to rejoin its efforts to defend the South — including slavery.

Both schools will adopt their new names when school starts in the fall of 2021.

