Trial date set for N.S. man in hit-and-run that killed girl, 10

A trial date has been set for the accused in a Cape Breton hit-and-run that led to the death of a 10-year-old Indigenous girl.

In July 2019, Talia Forrest of North Sydney was struck by an SUV while riding her bike on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or, N.S.

Colin Hugh Tweedie, a resident of Victoria County, faces four charges in connection with the girl's death, including impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The trial is set to run from Feb. 1, 2022 to Feb. 12, 2022.

Tweedie, who was represented by his lawyer Monday and did not appear in court, has been released from custody on conditions for the last 14 months.

Forrest's mother, Susan Arsenault, said the trial date is set too far in the future.

"It's crazy and ridiculous, he gets to go walk free for all this time," she said.

Supporters of Forrest showed up outside the courthouse in Sydney with signs of support. They surrounded Arsenault with hugs as she left the courthouse and delivered the news.

Arsenault said they were expecting the trial to take place next year.

"They shouldn't have told me it was going to be 2021 and then get me upstairs and tell me it's a mistake and now it's 2022," said Arsenault.

Arsenault said she was told February 2022 was the only time available for the trial to be held.

"It's way too long and it doesn't make sense that it has to be that long," she said.

