Trial date set for man accused in Cape Breton hit-and-run case

A trial date has been set for a Cape Breton man charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Talia Forrest was riding her bike on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or, N.S., when she was struck by an SUV in July 2019.

Colin Hugh Tweedie, a resident of Victoria County, faces four charges in connection with the girl's death, including impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was present at provincial court in Wagmatcook on Wednesday. Tweedie remained in a mask for the entirety of the hearing and only moved when the judge addressed his trial date, which is set for Oct. 5 in Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in Sydney.

Around 30 of Talia's family members showed up to the court with signs that read "Justice for Talia."

Holly MacDonald, Talia's godmother, said the girl was an old soul for her age and genuinely cared about everyone around her. She loved fashion and taking selfies.

Colin Hugh Tweedie at provincial court Wagmatcook, N.S., on Wednesday. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

"It was a very emotional day as her family had to relive in detail all of her last moments," said MacDonald. "I feel that it's going to take some time for justice to be served."

She said it is difficult for the family to see the accused be able to live free for the last 13 months.

"To have to watch them go through this again and not have him being held or incarcerated for such a long time and being able to be out living, you know, it's very difficult," said MacDonald.

Holly MacDonald is Talia Forrest's godmother. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

