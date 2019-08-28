Family of Cape Breton girl killed in hit and run speaks out

The family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a hit and run while riding her bike on a rural Cape Breton road in July say they're devastated by Talia Forrest's death.

"She's not ever going to have her first kiss, have her first boyfriend, or go to a prom," said Alice Williams, the girl's aunt. "She lost her whole life. And her mother lost part of herself, too."

This is the first time the family has spoken publicly about Forrest's death.

Forrest, who was from North Sydney, N.S, was hit by an SUV while riding along Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or.

About 30 relatives showed up Thursday at Wagmatcook provincial court holding signs with the words "Justice for Talia."

Colin Hugh Tweedie, 27, a resident of Victoria County, faces four charges in connection with the girl's death, including impaired driving causing death.

Tweedie's lawyer asked for the case to be put over because he just recently received disclosure in the case.

Tweedie was not present for today's court proceedings.

He will return to court Nov. 1.

