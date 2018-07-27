Old, lumpy mattresses hamper recovery at Cape Breton addiction centre

The 17 clients of an addiction recovery centre in rural Cape Breton are struggling to get a good night's sleep, which concerns the centre's executive director.

Talbot House, in Frenchvale, N.S., opened in 1959. Some of its beds were donated more than 25 years ago.

At least two clients are sleeping on mattresses on the floor.

A good nights's sleep is vital to the recovery process, said Tom Blanchard, Talbot House's executive director.

"The beds at Talbot House have been used by so many residents that they're wore out; there's lumps in the mattresses and we require new ones," he said.

"Part of getting well is to be able to sleep well. The beds have lumps and the springs are coming through them. We just don't have the funding to pay for the beds in our current budget."

It's likely that scores of men have slept on the mattresses over the years. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Reaching out

Sydney's Nicole Campbell, a small business owner and a member of the Talbot House board of directors, has launched a fundraising campaign to buy new bed frames and mattresses.

"A lot of the gentlemen who come to our house, they come with nothing but what was on their back when they came, so to not even have a proper bed to sleep in, it's critical that we replace that," she said.

"So we, as the board, have undertaken to do that. We're essentially sending out [a letter] to local businesses or individuals to sponsor a bed."

The board is asking for $300 from each donor to buy bed frames and mattresses for each of the 17 clients. Campbell hopes to have new beds at the centre by the middle of August.

