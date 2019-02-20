More family of grieving couple whose 7 children died in house fire coming to N.S.

More family members of the couple who lost seven children in a February house fire in Halifax will be arriving in the city on Friday, says Halifax MP Andy Fillmore.

Mother Kawthar Barho survived the fast-moving house fire on Quartz Drive. Her husband, Ebraheim, was badly burned trying to rescue the children: three-month-old Abdullah; Rana, 2; Hala, 3; Ola, 8; Mohamad, 9; Rola, 12; and Ahmed, 14.

The Barho family arrived in Nova Scotia in September 2017 as refugees from the war in Syria.

Shortly after the tragedy, some family members were able to come to the province to support KawtharBarho, who had no other relatives in Canada.

Five of the Barho children are shown with their parents prior to the February fire. (Ummah Masjid/Facebook)

"In the two months since the tragic fire on Quartz Drive in Spryfield, we have been working to bring family from abroad to Canada to be with Kawthar Barho," Fillmore said in a statement Thursday.

"As was reported at the time, one group of family members arrived in February and remain by her side. We can now share that one additional group of family members is set to arrive in Canada tomorrow."

The Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART Society) also gave a statement on behalf of Kawthar Barho.

"Kawthar would like to thank everyone who has reached out to support her and her husband, Ebraheim, over the past two months. The love and generosity of Canadians has been a light in a very dark time. Kawthar continues to spend her time in the hospital by her husband's side supporting him on his long road to recovery. Kawthar is thankful to all the individuals who have worked to reunite her with her family."

Due to privacy concerns, the society said it could not speak to "the emotional and medical condition of the family."

MORE TOP STORIES