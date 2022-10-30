Sydney law firm destroyed by fire

Fire officials are investigating a blaze that flattened a commercial building in Sydney, N.S., Saturday night.

Cape Breton Regional Fire was called at approximately 10:30 p.m and crews arrived on scene to find flames coming out of law firm on George Street.

"There was nobody in the building at the time of arrival and no injuries," said Chris March, the deputy fire chief.

March said the cause of the fire could be difficult to determine since the building was knocked down. He said no surrounding businesses were damaged.

He said it took three hours to extinguish the blaze.

He said a few firefighters remained at the scene Sunday to watch for hot spots.

