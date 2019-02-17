N.S. man faces animal cruelty charges in case involving dead dogs

A man from Pictou County, N.S., is facing animal cruelty charges in a case that involved the SPCA removing several dead dogs and one injured dog from a property.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the 55-year-old man was arrested after police responded to a report of cruelty to animals at a home in Sylvester on Thursday.

He did not go into details of the alleged abuse, but described the case as "serious and disturbing."

Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector with the Nova Scotia SPCA, said the organization removed an injured dog from the property, along with a dead dog and six dead puppies.

Another dog and a guinea pig were removed from the property as well.

Upcoming court appearance

Landsburg says the injured dog is in "poor condition" and is being cared for by the SPCA, while necropsies will be performed on the dead dogs as part of the investigation.

The man, whom police are not naming, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 15.

He faces charges of causing damage or injury to animals or birds, and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

