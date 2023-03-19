Sylvester man, 47, dead after early morning crash in Pictou County

A 47-year-old man from Sylvester, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County early Sunday.

RCMP say two pedestrians discovered a vehicle in the woods at the intersection of Greenhill and Douglas roads in Alma and reported it to police.

Police, fire and emergency crews responded to the crash around 1:43 a.m.

The man, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the roadway was closed for a few hours after the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

