Sylvain Favreau resigns as head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads

Head coach Sylvain Favreau is resigning from the Halifax Mooseheads after spending six seasons with the team.

A news release from the team on Monday stated he's leaving for personal reasons.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the entire organization. I am grateful for the support, collaboration and camraderies I have experienced throughout my tenure with the Mooseheads," Favreau said in the news release.

Favreau, originally from Orleans, Ont., joined the Mooseheads as an assistant coach in 2017. He was promoted to head coach in 2021 and, according to the news release, compiled a record of 88-48 in 136 games over the last two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"He led the team to a Maritimes Division title in 2022-23 and a berth in the QMJHL's Gilles Courteau Trophy Finals with the second-best record in franchise history at 50-11-4-3," the release said.

Sam Simon, the chairman and owner of the Halifax Mooseheads, thanked Favreau in the news release for his "unwavering commitment, dedication and immense contributions" to the team.

"We wish him the best in his future," Simon said.

The Mooseheads will begin looking for a new head coach immediately.

