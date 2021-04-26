Sydney walk-in clinic gets temporary reprieve from closure

The main medical walk-in clinic in Sydney, N.S., will remain open, for now.

Last week, the lead doctor at the former Sydney Family Practice centre on Kings Road said the clinic might close at the end of the month without some financial help.

Dr. Reggie Sebastian now says the news bought the clinic a temporary reprieve.

"As soon as the story broke out, the landlord called us and told us we can continue on that clinic until we find a permanent solution," Sebastian said.

Six doctors shared the overhead costs of running the clinic, but during the pandemic, three left.

Sebastian said the remaining doctors could not generate enough income to cover the staff, supplies and rent.

'We need to find a permanent solution,' says doctor

The doctor said he could not offer any details on how the rent issue will be solved, but welcomed the news.

"We do feel relieved, but we need to find a permanent solution," Sebastian said. "Until then, this is a temporary measure right now."

The owner of the building, Dr. Mohsen Yavari, did not return a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia's health authority said in an email that it is continuing to work with the clinic's doctors and the landlord on a long-term solution.

