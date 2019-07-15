2 candidates nominated in Sydney-Victoria for upcoming federal election

The Liberals and Conservatives have nominated candidates in the riding of Sydney-Victoria for this fall's federal election.

There's lots of interest in the contest following the retirement of Liberal MP Mark Eyking, who's held the seat since 2000.

Jaime Battiste, 40, will represent the Liberals. He beat out three other people for the nomination at a meeting Saturday in Florence.

Battiste, a lawyer and the treaty education lead for Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, grew up on the Eskasoni First Nation.

He told CBC's Cape Breton Information Morning that he wants to ensure Cape Breton is well represented in Ottawa.

Sydney-Victoria MP Mark Eyking won't be reoffering in this fall's federal election. (Steve Sutherland/CBC)

"My style of leadership is all about collaboration," he said. "During my speech [at the weekend nomination meeting], I said, 'The future of Cape Breton rests on provincial, federal, municipal and Mi'kmaq governments working together to solve some of the issues that we are dealing with in Cape Breton.'"

Battiste said his top priorities for the island are improving the quality of life for residents, encouraging thriving communities and tackling environmental and climate change issues.

"I'm willing to put in the work and to listen," said Battiste. "My father has always told me, 'We're born with one mouth, but two ears.' That means we're born to listen."

The Conservative Party of Canada has nominated Eddie Orrell, who is trying to make the jump from provincial to federal politics.

Conservative candidate touting provincial experience

Orrell, 54, has been the Progressive Conservative MLA for Northside-Westmount for eight years.

He was chosen over one other person at a series of nomination meetings in the riding this past weekend.

Orrell said he hopes that political experience will help him at the ballot box.

"I like to think that people have no problem coming to me with an issue to deal with," he said. "As a provincial politician, we've dealt with municipal issues. As a provincial politician, we've dealt with federal issues. We have to make sure we help the people."

As a physiotherapist, Orrell said health care is a big issue for him.

He said although health care is largely administered by the provinces, he said there are some decisions made at the federal level.

Election will be held Oct. 21

For example, he said he'd like to see more foreign-trained doctors assigned residencies in Cape Breton.

Orrell said the economy and the environment are also priorities.

"There are things that can be done to change the environment without causing an uproar in taxes, without changing how the tax system operates," he said.

Orrell and Battiste are the first candidates to be formally nominated in Sydney-Victoria for the October 21 election.

MORE TOP STORIES: