Popular nature trail in Sydney to be fully accessible

A much-travelled walking trail in Sydney, N.S., is getting an upgrade, with the addition of new bridges that will make it fully accessible.

The volunteer group that manages the Baille Ard Trail, which opened 25 years ago, has received $10,000 from the provincial government to replace four bridges.

The older bridges had steps, but the new ones will be flush with the trail.

David Gabriel, the chair of the Baille Ard Trail Society, said this will allow people with disabilities, including those in wheelchairs, to access a kilometre-and-a-half loop from the parking lot behind Sherwood Park Education Centre.

They will be able to enjoy a "wonderful experience" alongside two brooks on the trail.

"It makes the trail more welcoming to the whole community," he said.

David Gabriel is the chair of the Baille Ard Trails Society. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Joe Dennis, one of the volunteers who helps maintain the trail, called it a "jewel in the community."

"This urban forest in here and the Wash Brook and the brooks that ramble through it is a treasure," said Dennis. "I've rambled the brook since I was five years old and I think it should be available for as many people that want to access it."

The work should be completed by next month. (George Mortimer/CBC)

An advocate for people with disabilities in Cape Breton said it's wonderful the trail will be accessible.

"For many years people with disabilities were left out and not able to do things that able-bodied people did, and this is just heartwarming to me and I'm so pleased," said Marcie Schwery-Stanley.

Stanley said she looks forward to visiting the trail soon.

"I have a motorized wheelchair so I can go. It means to me that I can enjoy the outdoors, I can have a picnic, I can enjoy nature, I can take pictures with my camera," she said.

Gabriel said the trail will be accessible by early May.

