Historic Sydney theatre to spend $650K in government grants on renovations

A Cape Breton entertainment venue known as The HAT is keeping its historic appeal while receiving some modern upgrades.

Formerly a church, the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., had been in need of a sprinkler system, including a new water line, to meet fire suppression requirements.

An announcement Wednesday revealed the HAT association will receive $625,000 in funding from the federal government through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Department of Canadian Heritage. Cape Breton Regional Municipality has chipped in an additional $25,000 to the project.

"We have an incredible, beautiful, historic property," said Wesley Colford, The HAT's artistic and executive director.

"But the things that were put in place when the church was originally built in 1914 are very different than the things that you need right now to be part of having a public building. It's certainly needed and certainly overdue."

The HAT operates year-round and was created to support professional theatre performances in downtown Sydney. The venue also plays host to dance, comedy and musical performances, including concerts that are part of the Celtic Colours International Festival.

Once a former church, renovations will bring the 119-year-old building up to modern safety regulations. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

The renovations are already underway and Colford said most of the government money was used to dig a new water line into the building and place sprinklers in almost every nook and cranny. The HAT's roof was also repaired after it was damage by post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022. Other upgrades include a projector that will be used to display lyrics during singalong events and a newly painted ceiling.

Colford said the HAT association has been focused on upgrading the building without making changes that would impact its history or sound quality.

"First of all you run the risk of losing that historical air and esthetic which is — it's irreplaceable," said Colford. "But then there's a very practical consideration as well in terms of the acoustics, so even the smallest change can change the sound of an entire room and then a big room."

Now in its ninth season of production, The HAT was created after the former St. Andrews United Church amalgamated with several other churches in the local area.

Colford said work on the building began in January and is expected to be completed by June.

MORE TOP STORIES