Cape Breton police investigating suspicious death in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious death on Rotary Drive Tuesday evening.
Police say body discovered inside home on Rotary Drive Tuesday evening
Cape Breton Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious death in Sydney Tuesday evening.
In a news release, police said the body of a male was discovered inside a home on Rotary Drive.
Investigators remained on the scene Wednesday, in front of Rotary Park Apartments.
Police have released no other details about the death.
The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
MORE TOP STORIES