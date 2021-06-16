Nova Scotia illustrator wins prestigious children's book award

A Halifax illustrator has won one of the world's most prestigious children's book awards — again.

Sydney Smith won the 2021 CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal for his book, Small in the City.

The winner was announced in a virtual ceremony live streamed from The British Library on Wednesday.

Smith beat out 19 other contenders longlisted for the prize, which comes with £5,000 (about $8,800), plus £500 worth of books to donate to a local library, and a golden medal. Small in the City was the only Canadian book to be longlisted this year.

Smith's book — the first he has both illustrated and written — depicts a young child's trek through a big city as they search for something they have lost.

The chair of the judging panel, Ellen Krajewski, said in a press release that Small in the City "tells quite an ordinary story in such an extraordinary way that it surprises you.

"It conveys just how it feels to be small in an over-powering city. It's understated whilst also managing to build to a moving emotional end with the themes of being lost, alone, and overlooked, taking on a much wider resonance."

This is the second time Smith has won the CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal. He also won the award in 2018 for his illustrations in Joanne Schwartz's Town Is by the Sea, which depicts a day in the life of a boy in a 1950s coal-mining town.

The competition is judged by children's librarians across the U.K., who select the nominees based on the artwork's ability to create an outstanding reader experience.

For this year's prize, the librarians reviewed 152 nominated titles.

