Halifax children's book illustrator longlisted for prestigious award

A Halifax illustrator has been nominated — again — for one of the most prestigious children's book illustration awards in the world.

Sydney Smith has been longlisted for the CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal for his 2019 book, Small in the City.

The book, the first Smith has both illustrated and written, follows a young child's trek through a big city as they search for something they have lost.

Smith is one of 20 illustrators longlisted for the prize, which awards the winner £5,000 (about $8,800), plus £500 worth of books to donate to their local library, and a golden medal.

Halifax-based children's book illustrator Sydney Smith has been nominated for the CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal. (Steve Farmer)

Smith won the CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal in 2018 for his illustrations in Joanne Schwartz's Town Is by the Sea, which depicts a day in the life of a boy in a 1950s coal-mining town.

The CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal competition is judged by children's librarians, who select the nominees based on the artwork's ability to create an outstanding reader experience.

The shortlist will be announced on March 18, and the winner will be announced on June 16.

