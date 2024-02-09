Dozens of residents displaced from CBRM seniors complex

Nearly 60 people living in a seniors complex in Sydney, N.S., have been forced to leave following what officials say appears to have been a structural failure or explosion at the building.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokesperson Christina Lamey said at least one person was seriously injured in a "serious incident" that happened around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The building, Silver Birch Manor, is on Reeves Street. Photos from the scene show a large hole blown out of one side of the building.

First responders, including Cape Breton Regional Police, Fire and Emergency Services and EMO are at the scene to help make arrangements for the residents.

While CBRM is still digging out after a massive snowfall, the municipality says it's not clear to what extent the incident was related to the storm.

One resident was seriously injured, and nearly 60 people have been forced to leave the building, according to a CBRM official. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

