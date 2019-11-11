Police charge 2 with murder after man found dead in Sydney home

Two people are facing a first degree murder charge after a man was found dead in a Sydney home last Tuesday.

The body of Stephen Richard Rose, 41, was discovered in a home on Rotary Drive Tuesday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say witness interviews and autopsy results led them to conclude Rose was murdered. They have not released the cause of death.

On Friday, police made their first arrest, taking Jessica Anne MacDonald, 33, into custody. The next day, they arrested Joey Frederick Evong, 37.

Both were charged with first degree murder and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police says the suspects knew Rose, and they're not looking for anyone else in connection to his death.