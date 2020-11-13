Tragic loss leads to quest for Sydney brothers

A Sydney family is turning a personal tragedy into a conversation about stigma associated with men's mental health.

Michael and Mark Keating lost their brother, Matthew, to suicide in 2017.

The siblings launched the Three Brothers Project in early November to encourage men to talk about their feelings and emotions.

"It wasn't something that we knew how much he was indeed struggling," said Michael Keating.

"He was a father. He was a son. He was a friend to many people. And he was an amazing individual. He was a caring, compassionate, loving guy who would always look out for others."

Keating said he spent years dreaming up ways to honour his youngest sibling.

Together, the brothers wanted to do something meaningful that would create an impact on their community.

Stigma related to mental health

The brothers are looking to raise $30,000 through events and personal donations. The proceeds will be used to provide an annual bursary for students attending Nova Scotia Community College's Marconi campus in Sydney.

Another component of the project is to encourage men to take part in physical activity.

"We chose to do those two things in tandem," said Keating. "If you have a physically active lifestyle and … you encounter something in your life that is difficult or challenging, having a good routine to fall back on is going to help you."

Michael and Mark Keating are shown celebrating a 1993 Calder Cup win for the Cape Breton Oilers. Also shown is their younger brother, Matthew, wearing a Calgary Flames jersey. (Submitted by Michael Keating)

Keating said men often believe they should be strong and silent.

"There's often a stigma associated with men talking about their feelings or seeking help when they need it," he said.

"We're trying to break down those barriers and encourage people to open up and seek help from a trusted source, or maybe their family doctor, when they need someone to talk to."

According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, rates of mental illness are comparable between men and women, although men are less likely to recognize, talk about and seek treatment for their illness.

There will be an afternoon workout on Nov. 28 at JONO Athletics in Sydney River to help raise funds for the project.

Anyone struggling with their mental health can access a 24-hour suicide prevention line by phoning 1-833-456-4566.

The Canadian Suicide Prevention Service can also be reached texting 45645 between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

