Cruise ship traffic at Port of Sydney continues to break records

The Port of Sydney has wrapped up another record-breaking season, with a total of 89 visits from cruise ships bringing tens of thousands of passengers to Cape Breton.

The final two cruise ships for the year, the Insignia and Silver Wind, left Sydney harbour on Monday afternoon.

Christina Lamey, the port's manager of cruise marketing and development, said the industry is growing by "leaps and bounds."

"Revenues this year for passenger taxes was a half a million more than last year," she said.

Passenger totals rose significantly, with more than 135,000 this year, up from 118,000 in 2017 when 82 ships stopped at the port.

After renovations to the Port of Sydney dock are completed, cruise ships won't have to rely on small boats, called tenders, to take passengers ashore. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

This year's increase was despite 10 cancellations due to bad weather.

"Which is a little more than we usually have, but at the end of the day our passenger totals are higher than ever because the ships are getting bigger," said Lamey.

"I foresee in the very near future that we will be pushing 250,000 or a quarter of million visitors to our port annually."

Construction is about to begin on the expansion of the current dock and a second berth is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

The dock expansion will be able to accommodate Oasis-class ships, which are over 362 meters long and capable of carrying 5,000 passengers.

"Early next season, we'll be docking here at our main dock actually, probably the largest ship we've ever brought to Sydney," said Lamey.

"We do have vessels [scheduled] in 2019 that are longer than any vessel we have ever had at the dock here."

She said other cruise lines, such as MSC, Royal Princess and Royal Caribbean, are now inquiring about visiting Sydney because of the expansion. They don't use small boats called tenders to carry passengers to shore, she said.

Dave and Bonnie Johnson of Connecticut were some of the last cruise ship passengers to visit the Port of Sydney in 2018. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

Bonnie and Dave Johnson of Connecticut, and Lou and Helene Goldfinger of Las Vegas sailed into Sydney aboard the Insignia.

Although the ride to the wharf from the ship was "smooth and pleasant," Helene Goldfinger said she and the others would much prefer to dock.

"Absolutely, it's much easier if you are at the dock," Bonnie Johnson agreed.

"Getting on and off because now we have to catch the last tender at 3:30 and everybody is going to be here at 3:30 trying to get on the tenders to get back. When you are on the dock, you can just walk on the ship."

They were pleased to hear about the planned expansion and new berth.

"Well, we will have to come back next year!" said Johnson.

Lamey said the 2019 cruise ship schedule will be finalized in January or February.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia