Paramedics in Sydney report missing bag containing drugs

Nova Scotia's ambulance service is asking the public for help finding a medications bag that contains dangerous drugs and went missing in Sydney.

The red canvas duffel bag with black shoulder straps has been missing since Monday, Emergency Health Services said in a release on Tuesday.

EHS said it went missing after a paramedic crew was at a call on Victoria Road near Disco Street on Monday evening.

The ambulance service said Cape Breton Regional Police have been called, but EHS is still investigating to determine whether the bag was lost or stolen.

Anyone who finds the bag should immediately call EHS at 1-888-346-9999, or any RCMP detachment or local police so the medication can be secured safely and returned.

EHS said if the medications are ingested or injected, 911 should be called immediately.

