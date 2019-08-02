Sydney community college campus destined for new waterfront home

The Nova Scotia Community College campus in Sydney will soon have a new home.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced Friday that the Marconi Campus located on Grand Lake Road will be moving to Sydney's waterfront, on the esplanade between Falmouth and Crescent streets.

McNeil said in a news release that the move is an investment in the students and a welcome addition to the evolving downtown.

The design and development of the campus will be released to the public once the land purchases are finalized.

Preparation of the site will begin immediately.

New campus to open in five years

The plan is to have a campus with a modern design, open spaces and state-of-the-art technology that will attract students from across the province to Sydney.

The land purchases, site preparation, detailed design and development is expected to cost $18 million and will be funded by the provincial government.

NSCC will release requests for proposals for site inspections, construction management services, architectural design and engineering services.

The province expects the new campus to open in September 2024.

MORE TOP STORIES