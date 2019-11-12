Relatives remember Sydney murder victim as well-loved family man

One week after he was found dead in an apartment in Sydney, N.S., Stephen Richard Rose is being remembered as a well-loved family man.

Police in Cape Breton say Rose, 41, was murdered. Two people were charged with first-degree murder over the weekend.

Several members of the victim's family yelled and caused a commotion as they left Sydney provincial court on Tuesday morning following the arraignment of Jessica Anne MacDonald, 33, and Joey Frederick Evong, 37.

Outside of court, George Woodbury, a cousin of Rose's, said he's still in shock.

"For them to do something like that to such a genuine person is totally uncalled for," Woodbury said. "I don't care what their reasons were. There's no excuse. There's no rhyme or reason to the whole scenario."

Rose leaves behind a wife and four children.

Victim loved his kids

Woodbury said his cousin lived for his family.

"Steve loved his kids," he said. "His kids were his world.... That's what he would talk about the most. That's what made Steve, Steve."

Another cousin, Paige Paul, said Rose was well-loved and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

"Steve was awesome," she said. "He was the absolute best. The way me and my family know him was like a travelling gypsy. He's been everywhere. He's got friends all over the place. He did not deserve this."

Rose was found dead in an apartment building on Rotary Drive on Nov. 5. Police have not said how he died and have not released any other details.

Police say MacDonald and Evong knew Rose and they're not looking for anyone else in connection with his death.

They remain in custody and will return to court later this month.

