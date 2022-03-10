CBRM struggling to get parts for missing traffic lights across Sydney

Thanks to a shortage of parts and this winter's windy weather, drivers in Sydney are seeing prolonged outages of traffic lights, with no timeline for repair.

There are approximately five locations in Sydney that have at least one light out, though photos posted to social media indicate there may be more locations. Most of the outages are along a busy stretch of road; Prince Street, which eventually becomes Welton Street and Grand Lake Road.

Some lights have been out for weeks or months and it's unclear when they will be repaired.

"There was some major wind events this winter that really wreaked havoc on some of the infrastructure. It's been a very difficult winter on infrastructure this year," said Christina Lamey, spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

It's not just the weather that's causing problems.

"Ultimately what it is, is you have several different vintages of lights at different ages and whatnot. So finding the replacement parts at a time when sometimes certain supplies… apparently semiconductors and whatnot are difficult to achieve," said Lamey.

An intersection on Prince Street in Sydney. On the left, a the remains of a traffic light hang over a SUV. On the right, a functioning traffic light, stuck in an upward position. (Brittany Wentzell/CBC)

Lamey said the age of each of the traffic lights varies. Some are as old as the municipality itself, which amalgamated in 1996. That, coupled with supply chain issues, has made it harder to get the lights repaired.

Not all of the outages are due to the stormy weather. A traffic light maintained by the province has also been undergoing repairs due to a car accident. A spokesperson for Public Works said work is being done to replace the pole and the light, which were removed after the collision.

There's also the intersection of Dorchester Street and George Street, which was part of a construction project. Unlike the other locations, where there are still functioning traffic lights, those at Dorchester and George are completely out. The lights were replaced but still need some components to be operational.

Some of the lights at George and Dorchester streets have been covered over after being replaced during construction. They are still missing components. A blinking yellow light flashes in the direction of Dorchester Street, while a red blinking light flashes in the direction of George Street. (Brittany Wentzell/CBC)

Despite the outages, there hasn't been a spike in accidents according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

"Most of the general public are treating [the intersections] very cautiously," said Sgt. Dave MacGillivray.

With more wind expected this weekend, more damage could also be on its way. Lamey said the municipality is working on making street lights in CBRM more consistent so that they're easier to repair in the future.

"The more that they are similar and at the same make and model, the easier it is to source parts and whatnot for them. So that's absolutely something the department is quite well aware of and working toward."

