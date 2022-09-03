Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sydney Mines man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A 36-year-old Sydney Mines, N.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man Thursday.



A 36-year-old Sydney Mines, N.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man Thursday.

In a news release issued Saturday, Cape Breton Regional Police said they were called to a home around 4 p.m. AT Thursday after a fight between two men who knew each other.

The release said the home was on Main Street, but did not specify in what community.

Paramedics took a 40-year-old man with serious injuries to hospital. He was later declared dead.

Besides the murder charge, Richard Troy Boutilier faces a charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused will appear in Sydney provincial court on Sept. 16. 

