Sydney man, 54, dies in single-vehicle crash

A man from Sydney, N.S., is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Middle River, Cape Breton on Thursday.

Victoria County RCMP say the 54-year-old man died when the sport utility vehicle he was driving left the road and went down an embankment.

He was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 11 a.m.

Police said the man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The Cabot Trail was closed for several hours to allow the RCMP to investigate. The road reopened at 9 p.m.

