Sydney man charged with child luring after investigation by N.S., U.S. authorities

A Sydney, N.S., man is facing more than 20 charges, including child luring, as the result of an investigation by Cape Breton Regional Police and American authorities.

Police in Cape Breton say Justin Bradshaw Crane faces multiple counts of child luring, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The 29-year-old was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices from an undisclosed location.

Police said the investigation has been ongoing over the past eight months involving members of its internet child exploitation unit in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The accused also faces five counts of breaching prohibition orders. He remains in custody pending the outcome of his next court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding suspected child pornography or child internet luring is encouraged to contact local police at 902-563-5151 or use Canada's online reporting system at www.cybertip.ca.

