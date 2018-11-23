Sydney cadets take to the streets with clothing to help those in need

A squadron of Royal Canadian Air Cadets marched through downtown Sydney, N.S., Thursday night armed with plastic bags filled with hats, mittens and scarves, on a mission to bring warmth on a night of bitter cold.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who are not as fortunate as some of the rest of us," Sgt. Lauren Chettle of the 29 Sydney Kiwanis squadron told CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton.

Chettle, 14, said the 80 cadets in the squadron got together a week ago to place the donated tuques and gloves in plastic Ziploc bags. On Thursday night, they stapled the bags on trees and power poles around town.

"This is a place where we grew up and we go to school, so the community definitely has a deep meaning for us, so it's really important for us to give back," she said.

The bags also contained a note from the cadets, said 15-year-old Cpl. John Walsh.

"The notes just explain that it is from our squadron and where the original idea for this happened and just wishing everyone good holidays and make sure they are all warm for the winter months," he said.

The donated clothing items have been a hit. By Friday afternoon, some of the bags already had some or all of the clothing removed. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

The tradition was started by 12-year-old Ashleigh Hanna of Howie Centre in 2014, and her fellow cadets in the squadron have been doing it ever since.

