Woman dies in Sydney house fire

A woman is dead following a house fire in Sydney, N.S., early this morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a release they were called to a home on Rockwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after firefighters found a woman inside while they were trying to put out the fire.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died.

James MacKinnon, a neighbour, said his son saw some kind of light in the house and alerted him, so the pair took a look.

MacKinnon said once he realized what was happening he called the fire department's emergency number.

"We perceived, inside of the porch area there, a flicker towards the entrance and then that area just became dark with smoke, and there was smoke coming both sides of the building," MacKinnon said.

"So what happened was I immediately ran into the house, got the phone, dialled 911. Very quickly they arrived along with the police and an ambulance and they proceeded to render as much assistance as they could."

Fire not considered suspicious

MacKinnon said he knew the couple that has lived in the home for decades. He's not sure who else was home or what caused the fire.

The woman's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the fire does not seem suspicious. They are investigating along with the fire marshal's office.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia