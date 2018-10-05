Woman dies in Sydney house fire

A woman is dead following a house fire in Sydney, N.S., early this morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a release they were called to a home on Rockdale Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after firefighters found a woman inside while they were trying to put out the fire.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died.

James MacKinnon, a neighbour, said his son saw a strange light in the house and alerted him, so the pair took a look.

MacKinnon said once he realized it was not someone with a flashlight trying to get into the house, he called the fire department's emergency number.

Neighbour called 911

"We perceived, inside of the porch area there, a flicker towards the entrance and then that area just became dark with smoke, and there was smoke coming both sides of the building," MacKinnon said.

"So what happened was I immediately ran into the house, got the phone, dialled 911. Very quickly they arrived along with the police and an ambulance and they proceeded to render as much assistance as they could."

MacKinnon said he knew the older couple that has lived in the home for decades. He's not sure who else was home or what caused the fire.

The woman's name has not been released.

Gilbert MacIntyre, deputy chief of the Cape Breton regional fire service, says there weren't a lot of flames for firefighters to put out, possibly because of flash-over. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Firefighters responded quickly, but there wasn't much of a fire when they arrived, said Gilbert MacIntyre, deputy chief with the Cape Breton regional fire service.

"Especially at this time of the year, where the building would be shut up tight with no windows open or doors open, it's possible that the fire flashed, what we call flash-over, and it might have flashed and really put itself out," he said.

By mid-afternoon, police said the fire had been deemed accidental and they were no longer investigating.

