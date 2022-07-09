Change in wind direction prompting smell of fuel in Sydney, says CBRM

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says Sydney residents may smell gas, but that's because of a change in wind direction.

On Friday, roughly 600,000 litres of gas leaked out of a storage tank at Imperial Oil. Nearly 60 homes were temporarily evacuated Friday because of the leak. No injuries were reported.

In an emailed statement on Saturday afternoon, Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokesperson Christina Lamey said crews are removing the spilled fuel.

"Nearby residents may notice an increased smell of fuel during this process," she wrote. "This is because the liquid is moving back into a holding tank and the wind direction has changed since yesterday."

On Friday, the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service called in an airport rescue vehicle that sprayed foam fire suppressant on the gas. Residents returned to their homes in the evening.

One of two fire trucks from J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport sprays foam onto Imperial Oil tanks and into earthern berms around them on Friday after a major gasoline spill. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Fire Chief Michael Seth said yesterday that after the fuel was covered with foam, the danger of the fumes escaping or igniting is low.

On Saturday, some Sydney gas stations were out of regular fuel.

Robert Wilson lives four blocks away from the spill. He tried to get regular gas from Irving Oil on George Street Saturday.

"I went up to Irving to get my newspaper and gassed up the car and the only gas they have left is the expensive premium," he said.

Jordan Macleod works at the Esso on Prince Street. He said a lot of people were coming there to get gas.

"I guess Irving's out of gas right now," he said. "Usually, everyone just resorts back to the street to us."

A worker at the Shell gas station on Maillard Street, who declined to provide their name, said they were also out of regular fuel.

CBRM says Imperial responsible for cleanup

The Imperial Oil storage facility remained blocked off Saturday. A fire truck was on the scene Saturday morning.

The north-end residential neighbourhood on the corner of Ortona and George streets is open.

Department of Environment spokesperson Tracy Barron said an inspector was assigned to the scene on Friday and will continue to monitor the scene.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality said Imperial Oil is responsible for the cleanup.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

