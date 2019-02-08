Sydney funeral home has licence suspended after suspicious fire

The provincial government has temporarily suspended the licence of a funeral home in Sydney.

The suspension follows a suspicious fire at Chant's Funeral Home last weekend.

Service Nova Scotia said the funeral home no longer meets the minimum requirements for a funeral home licence.

The department also said the home is not permitted to offer or provide merchandise or services during the suspension.

It remains in effect until repairs are completed.

The province said it will inspect the building and the business before it is allowed to reopen.

People with funeral contracts with Chant's are being told to contact Service Nova Scotia.

