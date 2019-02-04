Sydney funeral home fire deemed suspicious

A fire that damaged a Sydney, N.S., funeral home on Saturday has been deemed suspicious by investigators with the fire marshal's office and the Cape Breton Regional Police.

The case has been turned over to an arson investigator, police said in a release on Monday.

Chants Funeral Home on Alexandra Street was damaged after the blaze broke out around 8 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, police said.