Sydney funeral home fire deemed suspicious
Sydney funeral home fire deemed suspicious

A fire that damaged a Sydney, N.S., funeral home over the weekend has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

No injuries reported in fire that broke out Saturday night at Chants Funeral Home

The fire at Chants Funeral Home on Alexander Street in Sydney, N.S., was reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday. (Submitted)

A fire that damaged a Sydney, N.S., funeral home on Saturday has been deemed suspicious by investigators with the fire marshal's office and the Cape Breton Regional Police.

The case has been turned over to an arson investigator, police said in a release on Monday.

Chants Funeral Home on Alexandra Street was damaged after the blaze broke out around 8 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, police said.

