Apartment fire in Sydney forces 8 people from their homes

CBRM fire crews remain at the scene of a fire at an apartment building in downtown Sydney that has forced eight people from their homes.

No one was hurt in the Saturday afternoon blaze.

CBRM Deputy Fire Chief Chris March said fire crews were sent to 97 Bentlinck St. after receiving reports of a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m.

March said when they got to the location they found the back of the five-unit apartment building engulfed in flames.

He said everyone got out unhurt.

"Eight residents are all presently housed in a safe location and arrangements are being made with [the] Red Cross to provide temporary housing for those who need it who don't have family or friends to go to," March said.

According to March, firefighters were still on the scene and there was "a lot of fire still remaining" as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.

