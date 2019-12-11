Sydney developer given extension on waterfront library plan
Harbour Royale gets 18 more months to solidify plan for residential/commercial building and library
Cape Breton Regional Municipality has given a developer 18 more months to come up with a plan for a key piece of the downtown waterfront in Sydney, N.S.
However, not all councillors are happy with the extension.
Some are worried the move could hold up a proposed new library and are concerned the municipality can't afford the operating cost, even if other levels of government provide the majority of the $31-million capital cost.
Last year, CBRM gave Harbour Royale Development the exclusive right to build on land near the Sydney marine terminal.
That's where the developer had plans to put up a residential and commercial building, along with a new facility to replace the aging McConnell Memorial Library.
But there's no solid development plan yet and the development agreement was set to expire this month.
On Tuesday, Harbour Royale Development president Marty Chernin asked council for an 18-month extension, saying his company has already put hundreds of thousands of dollars into planning.
Chernin said councillors needed to set aside their worries and press ahead on the project.
"I think CBRM has to afford it," he said. "They cannot afford to lose it. I mean this is a major development. There hasn't been anything major happening on a municipal level here for I don't know 30 years or so."
The development was held up earlier this year when the federal and provincial governments would not allow CBRM to use the estimated $3-million market value of its waterfront land as a contribution toward the capital cost of a new library. It has been delayed further by the federal election, which put infrastructure funding programs on hold.
Coun. Eldon MacDonald said there's no harm in giving the developer more time on a project that could unlock new tax revenues on property that has been unused for years.
"It's not costing us a dime to do this," he said.
Several councillors countered Chernin's request with a six-month extension, saying they would want to consider other options or locations if funding from other levels of government is not available by the spring.
Coun. Kendra Coombes said staff and patrons of the existing library can't wait another 18 months.
The building is outdated, too small and would be expensive to renovate.
"The McConnell, it needs help," she said. "The staff need room. The patrons need room."
Six-month extension defeated
The six-month extension came to a tie vote, meaning it was defeated.
CBRM council then voted 6-4 in favour of the 18-month extension.
After the council meeting, Chernin said he's confident the library will get built.
"Now that the municipality is onside and we got the extension, we'll push it hard," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.