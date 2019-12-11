Sydney developer given extension on waterfront library plan

Cape Breton Regional Municipality has given a developer 18 more months to come up with a plan for a key piece of the downtown waterfront in Sydney, N.S.

However, not all councillors are happy with the extension.

Some are worried the move could hold up a proposed new library and are concerned the municipality can't afford the operating cost, even if other levels of government provide the majority of the $31-million capital cost.

Last year, CBRM gave Harbour Royale Development the exclusive right to build on land near the Sydney marine terminal.

That's where the developer had plans to put up a residential and commercial building, along with a new facility to replace the aging McConnell Memorial Library.

But there's no solid development plan yet and the development agreement was set to expire this month.

Harbour Royale's Marty Chernin says his company has already put hundreds of thousands of dollars into planning and he needs an extension to get the project off the ground. (George Mortimer/CBC)

On Tuesday, Harbour Royale Development president Marty Chernin asked council for an 18-month extension, saying his company has already put hundreds of thousands of dollars into planning.

Chernin said councillors needed to set aside their worries and press ahead on the project.

"I think CBRM has to afford it," he said. "They cannot afford to lose it. I mean this is a major development. There hasn't been anything major happening on a municipal level here for I don't know 30 years or so."

The development was held up earlier this year when the federal and provincial governments would not allow CBRM to use the estimated $3-million market value of its waterfront land as a contribution toward the capital cost of a new library. It has been delayed further by the federal election, which put infrastructure funding programs on hold.

Coun. Eldon MacDonald said there's no harm in giving the developer more time on a project that could unlock new tax revenues on property that has been unused for years.

"It's not costing us a dime to do this," he said.

Coun. Kendra Coombes says staff and patrons of the existing library can't wait another 18 months. The building is outdated, too small and would be expensive to renovate. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Several councillors countered Chernin's request with a six-month extension, saying they would want to consider other options or locations if funding from other levels of government is not available by the spring.

Coun. Kendra Coombes said staff and patrons of the existing library can't wait another 18 months.

The building is outdated, too small and would be expensive to renovate.

"The McConnell, it needs help," she said. "The staff need room. The patrons need room."

Six-month extension defeated

The six-month extension came to a tie vote, meaning it was defeated.

CBRM council then voted 6-4 in favour of the 18-month extension.

After the council meeting, Chernin said he's confident the library will get built.

"Now that the municipality is onside and we got the extension, we'll push it hard," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES