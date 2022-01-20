Sydney couple frustrated by months-long wait for public housing

A Sydney, N.S., couple who has spent months waiting to hear whether they're eligible for public housing say the process should be faster and easier for people who are desperately in need of a home.

Jonathan and Victoria Mercer first applied to the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority back in late October.

Soon after, they received a letter saying their eligibility would be determined within a few weeks. But they've heard nothing since.

"Maybe call and let us know what's going on, give us some update on things so we don't have to keep calling," Jonathan Mercer said.

"Understand the situation that other people are in and try to help them instead of just being annoyed by them instead."

No room for family in current situation

In February, the Mercers are expecting to give birth to another child and say there is simply no room left at their current accommodations.

Mercer said a person at the housing authority originally told him she'd forgotten to send a few forms needed for their application package, but that it wouldn't affect their wait. He said he later gave the information over the phone.

"It's hard to sleep at night, just constantly worrying," said Mercer. "When are they going to get back to us? Always wondering, are we going to find a place? Spending late nights on Kijiji looking for rentals and taking numbers down, calling people and leaving voicemails."

Mercer works at a Sydney call centre making minimum wage. His budget is about $1,500 a month with everything included. Because the family does not have a vehicle, any housing has to be near his workplace.

JoAnna LaTulippe-Rochon says many people struggle to get on the wait list for public housing. (CBC)

JoAnna LaTulippe-Rochon says she's heard similar stories through her work as executive director of Family Place Resource Centre in Sydney.

The non-profit organization provides support to families through parenting classes and organized play groups.

"They're in inappropriate housing and trying to do better for themselves and their families," said LaTulippe-Rochon. "And often they are really struggling with trying to get on a list, trying to figure out if you qualify, and waiting for extended periods of time."

LaTulippe-Rochon said another trend is that when families do find lodgings outside of public housing, it often takes up more of their incomes.

"The market has really shrunk," she said. "And it's very difficult. Our food costs are going up and it's really, really hard for people to make it to the end of the month."

Provincewide housing shortage

Nova Scotia is in the midst of a housing shortage, which has pushed rents upwards, making them unaffordable for many people.

In Nova Scotia, public housing is managed by five regional housing authorities.

Under the system, tenants pay monthly rent based upon gross household income. People eligible for the program include low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.

For the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority, the wait list is 904 people. The office accepts applications from people living in Cape Breton, Richmond, Inverness and Victoria Counties, and updates its waiting list every March and September.

The Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, which oversees the provincial system, declined an interview request.

The province says the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority has a wait list of 904 people who are looking for rentals. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

In a statement, spokesperson Krista Higdon said in the last two months, the average wait for application processing was under six weeks. That includes the time from when someone first submits their application until they're approved for housing and placed on a wait list.

Higdon said eligibility is based on an applicant's family situation, housing needs, rental history and income. She said any information that may be missing will affect a person's processing time, and people who feel their application is not being handled properly can contact a manager or supervisor.

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to live," Higdon said. "We understand the search for affordable housing can be frustrating at times. We are committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing for all Nova Scotians who need it."

Last October, the province announced it would spend $35 million on affordable housing to create 1,100 new spaces. That's $10 million more than originally recommended by the province's affordable housing commission. The money includes 425 new rent supplements that was to become immediately available.

