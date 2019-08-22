2 Cape Breton hospital ERs under 'access restriction' after shooting in area

There is heightened security and visitors have been restricted in two hospital emergency rooms in Cape Breton Regional Municipality following a shooting in the area early this morning.

The ERs at Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney and Glace Bay Hospital are affected, said Wendy Walters, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

"Currently, we do have two departments in access-control due to an incident in the community earlier today. It is for the safety of patients and visitors," she said.

She would not give any details about the shooting or victims, only that patients involved were taken to those emergency rooms.

Other patients are still being treated at both emergency room facilities, Walters said.

Security has been heightened at both sites, she said.

The restriction will continue "until the clinical team has determined it is no longer required."

CBC News contacted Cape Breton Regional Police for details about the incident but no one was available to provide information Sunday morning.

