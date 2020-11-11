Sydney driver flees after hitting police car

A vehicle in Cape Breton hit a police vehicle Tuesday night, crashed into a pole, and then the driver and passenger ran off into the night, police said.

It started just after 10 p.m. when Cape Breton Regional Police tried to stop the vehicle in the Lingan Road area of Sydney, N.S.

The driver hit a police vehicle, then drove off the road and hit a utility pole, causing severe damage.

"The driver and the passenger from the suspect vehicle fled the area on foot and did not remain at the scene of the collision," police said Wednesday morning in a news release.

"The officer involved did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision."

Police searched the area with dogs, but didn't find either person. Police think another vehicle may have picked them up.

Police asked for tips on the identity of the driver and passenger to be sent to (902) 563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

