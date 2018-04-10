Axe-throwing entertainment company to open Sydney call centre

A company setting up axe-throwing entertainment venues across the United States is opening a small call centre in Sydney, N.S.

FlannelJax's has its head office in Canada and currently has one location open in St. Paul, Minn., with two other U.S. spots in development. The licensed venue is geared toward corporate and social groups, including families.

The plan is to add 20 to 30 locations per year for the next several years. With its expected growth, the company will need phone support.

"We think it's difficult to run a location where the people that are trying to service the customers ... are also having to answer the phone and talk to people about future bookings and handling details of events and that sort of thing," said CEO Stephen Schober.

"Therefore, we want to make sure that we have high-quality specialists dealing with the phone aspects of the business."

Schober, who is originally from Nova Scotia, said Sydney has a strong call centre pedigree, with experienced staff and a low turnover rate.

Hiring plans

The call centre will open next month and employ about seven or eight people initially, but that number could grow to as many as 30 if the company's expansion plans are successful.

Schober said the call centre will take incoming calls to field questions and take bookings. Staff will also make outgoing calls, mainly to solicit corporate business.

A job fair is planned for Monday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Sydney.

MORE TOP STORIES