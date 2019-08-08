Some business owners anxious over NSCC relocation in Sydney

The plan to relocate the Nova Scotia Community College's Marconi campus to the Sydney waterfront was welcomed by most in the local business community, but it has made a few business owners anxious.

Tenants of commercial properties in the area say they had no idea they could be forced out to make way for the downtown development.

Three business owners at 40 Kings Rd. say no one gave them any notice of the province's announcement on Friday.

They rent space in two buildings at the point where Wentworth Creek empties into Sydney harbour.

They will have to leave eventually, to make way for the campus relocation.

'Kick in the guts'

Anne Sullivan, a hairdresser at Park Place Hair Design, said the provincial announcement was a shock, and she is not sure what she will do.

"This is a kick in the guts," she said.

"I just found out Friday, so I don't have a plan."

All three owners say they aren't sure when they might have to leave, or whether they will be compensated.

Shaw Lundrigan, owner of Wentworth Auto repair, said he just happened to see the premier's announcement being made on the hill next door and he went over to check it out.

Lundrigan said provincial officials on site told him that tenants would get help relocating.

Premier Stephen McNeil announces the relocation of the NSCC campus in Sydney. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

"Stephen McNeil put it out there that the tenants will be helped to relocate or funded to help for a move and transition," he said.

"Besides that, I'm not sure what might go on. I hope that they live up to it and help us out."

Stephen MacKenzie, director of real property for Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, said the government does not offer help to — or have any direct contact with — tenants.

"It's too early in the process," he said. "Really, what we're doing is reaching out to the property owner."

Discussions confidential

MacKenzie said the province's goal is to purchase properties that do not have any tenants.

He said if tenants are affected, it would be up to their landlord to negotiate with the province and to keep the tenants informed.

In the meantime, he refused to comment on the specifics of any talks, saying no deals have been made and discussions with property owners are confidential.

George O'Neil, owner of the property at 40 Kings Road, said the land has been in his family for more than a century.

He said he grew up around the property, which used to be home to Atlantic Spring and Machine, a business started by his grandfather.

'It'll be bittersweet'

O'Neil said he has been in conversation with the government about selling his property since early this summer.

However, he said, he hasn't spoken in detail with the tenants yet, because he is still working out the value of the property.

O'Neil said he will talk to them, if and when he gets a deal to sell his property.

"It'll be a bittersweet moment, but I'm also a realist," he said. "Let's face it. All things come to an end."

O'Neil said the timing of the announcement made things more difficult, because it revealed which properties the province was considering buying before a deal has been made.

"You don't normally put the cart in front of the horse like that when you're doing business," he said.

