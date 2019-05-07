When can Sydney Academy's 72-year-old debate coach retire? That's debatable.

After nearly 45 years of coaching a high school debate team in Sydney, N.S., Harold Kyte still has a lingering question up for debate.

When can he retire?

Kyte, 72, has travelled the world, tackled thousands of topics and coached over 600 Sydney Academy students in the debate society since 1975.

But without a replacement coach, Kyte has been reluctant to make retirement plans.

"Obviously, I can't do this forever," he told CBC's Maritime Noon.

"Time is going by, so sooner or later the big debater in the sky will decide all of this anyway," said Kyte, who is also vice-principal of the school.

A winning track record

Kyte is looking for a replacement who can help shepherd students through more tournament wins.

The team consistently ranks as one of the top Nova Scotia high school debate teams. They once took nine provincial titles in a row, lost one, and went on to win nine more in a row.

Sydney Academy co-founded the Senior National Debate Championship in 1998 and has won the tournament twice.

Coaching debate is an addiction for him, he said.

"Generally speaking, the most interesting and brightest kids in the school are in the debating club," said Kyte. "They have various amounts of enthusiasm, they have plans for the future and they're incredibly idealistic, and they're a real pleasure to be around. I find them very funny, very amusing."

The team's formula for success

After tournaments, the team deconstructs their arguments, looking for what they did wrong, which Kyte credits to their success.

Past team member, Jon Smith, said Kyte is renowned in debate circles.

"It was hard to go to a tournament without ... sort of hearing the whispers, of like, 'Oh, is that Harold Kyte over there?'" said Smith.

"There was a definite weight that was carried with the Sydney Academy team."

Kyte said his replacement could come from Academy staff or outside the school.

